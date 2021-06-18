NASCAR's Landon Cassill: I'm getting paid in crypto because that's where the market is headed

Jun. 18, 2021 3:53 PM ETBitcoin USD (BTC-USD)ETH-USD, BTC-USDBy: Brian Stewart, SA News Editor31 Comments
  • NASCAR driver Landon Cassill said Friday he decided to receive pay from a sponsor in cryptocurrency because that's "where the market is headed."
  • The comments come amid news that Cassill's new sponsor, crypto broker Voyager, will pay the driver in a basket of cryptocurrency.
  • In an interview with CNBC, Cassill expressed specific support for Litecoin, saying he believes in the crypto's long-term value.
  • Cassill described a long history in crypto, starting with Dogecoin years ago. Since then, he said he's participated in all aspects of the crypto process, including mining and trading.
  • Generally speaking, Cassill described his personal portfolio as "committed" to crypto.
