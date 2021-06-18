Cyteir Therapeutics closes lower on first day of trading

  • Oncology-focused biotech firm Cyteir Therapeutics (CYT) ended lower on trading debut after rising as much as ~13.8% intraday Friday following an IPO priced at $18.00 per share.
  • Shares opened at $16.50 at about 12:30 PM ET, down ~8.3% from the initial public offering’s price, but quickly pared losses to reach $18.78 by 12.35 PM ET.
  • The company had initially priced the offering at $16.00 – $18.00 apiece consisting of ~7.4M shares. Underwriters' over-allotment is an additional ~1.1M shares.
  • Net proceeds estimated at $114.3M assuming an offering price of $17.00 per share are intended for operational activities including the clinical development of its lead asset CYT-0851.
  • CYT-0851 is an inhibitor of homologous recombination (HR) a DNA repair pathway critical for the survival of some cancers.
  • The oral small molecule is currently undergoing a Phase 1/2 trial as monotherapy in solid tumors and blood cancers. With net proceeds and existing liquidity, the company intends to advance it to a monotherapy Phase 2 trial.
  • Seeking Alpha contributor Donovan Jones is bullish on Cyteir noting among other things that its IPO is “worth consideration for patient life science investors.”
