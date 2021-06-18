HempFusion names Maria Leal as interim chief financial officer
Jun. 18, 2021 4:19 PM ETHempfusion Wellness Inc. (CBDHF)CBDHFBy: SA News Team
- HempFusion Wellness (OTCQX:CBDHF) announces that it has promoted Maria Leal, the company’s Vice President and Controller, to Interim Chief Financial Officer.
- Leal has more than 20 years of experience, and has served in various senior financial accounting positions.
- The company also said that Bruce Valentine stepped down as Chief Financial Officer effective June 16, 2021, due to the unexpected passing of his mother and the resulting duties that have arisen.
- "The Board has begun a process to appoint a successor to Mr. Valentine and a further announcement will be made in due course," CEO Jason Mitchell said.