S&P 500’s weekly market breakdown and sector performance
- In this week’s trading session, market participants witnessed the S&P 500 finishing in negative territory, and it had its worst closing week since February 22nd, nearly four months back. Furthermore, as it pertains to the U.S. fund flows insight report by Refinitiv Lipper ending June 16th, 2021, the investment community were net redeemers of fund flows, including ETFs and traditional funds of -$30.1B.
- SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) finished the week in the red -2.29% and is +12.86% YTD. See below a breakdown of the eleven sectors of the S&P 500 and their weekly performance. Additionally, see how the accompanying SPDR Select Sector ETF performed from the open on June 14th to the close of June 18th.
- #1: Information Technology, +0.19% and the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLK) -0.12%.
- #2: Consumer Discretionary, +0.03% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLY) -0.61%.
- #3: Health Care, -0.72% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLV) -0.61%.
- #4: Communication Services, -1.13% and the Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLC) -1.62%.
- #5: Real Estate, -2.51% and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLRE) -2.46%.
- #6: Consumer Staples, -2.89% and the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLP) -2.95%.
- #7: Utilities, -3.23% and the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLU) -2.96%.
- #8: Industrials, -3.75% and the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLI) -3.69%.
- #9: Energy, -5.08% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLE) -5.88%.
- #10: Financials, -6.09% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLF) -6.08%.
- #11: Materials, -6.20% and the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLB) -5.90 %.
- Below is a chart of the eleven sectors' year-to-date performance and how they have fared against the S&P 500. See how they matched last week's performance.