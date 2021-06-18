BeiGene's BRUKINSA gets China NMPA conditional approval for rare form of lymphoma
- BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) announces that BRUKINSA (zanubrutinib) has received conditional approval from the China National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) for the treatment of adult patients with Waldenström’s macroglobulinemia (WM) who have received at least one prior therapy.
- The supplemental new drug application was previously granted priority review by the Center for Drug Evaluation (CDE) of the NMPA in October 2020.
- The conditional approval granted by the NMPA was based on findings from a single-arm pivotal Phase 2 trial in China evaluating the safety and efficacy of the drug.
- The recommended total daily dose of BRUKINSA for WM in China is 320mg.
- Waldenström’s macroglobulinemia is a rare, slow-growing lymphoma that occurs in less than two percent of patients with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma (NHL).
- Under priority review, the FDA had accepted BeiGene's sNDA for Brukinsa for the treatment of certain adult patients with marginal zone lymphoma (MZL), in May.