Sutro Biopharma initiated buy at H.C. Wainwright citing ADC candidates
Jun. 18, 2021 4:48 PM ETSutro Biopharma, Inc. (STRO)STROBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Eisai - Bristol-Myers partnership on MORAb-202 turned investor focus on antibody-drug conjugates (ADC) today.
- Citing the potential of two such experimental therapies from Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) H.C. Wainwright has initiated the coverage of the company with a buy rating.
- With the price target of $35.00 per share implying a premium of ~75.7% to the last close, Sutro jumped the most in nearly two months today supported by optimism created by Eisai - Bristol-Myers deal.
- Sutro’s cell-free protein synthesis platform XpressCF “could sustain longer term growth by continuing to attract high profile partnerships,” the analyst Andrew S. Fein argues pointing to the value created by the company’s first two internally developed ADCs STRO-001 and STRO-002.
- While “STRO-001 is on track to become a first-in-class treatment to potentially overcome the previous challenges of resistance,” STRO-001 could achieve the best-in-class status as a treatment for platinum-resistant ovarian cancers, the analyst predicts.
- Sutro is enrolling patients in Phase 1 dose-escalation study for STRO-001 in B-cell malignancies. For STRO-002, the initial data from the dose-expansion portion of the Phase 1 trial are expected in H2 2021.