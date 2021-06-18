Buy biofuel stocks after investor overreaction, Piper Sandler says
Jun. 18, 2021 11:55 AM ET By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Darling Ingredients (DAR -5.5%) and Renewable Fuels Group (REGI -6.8%) have plunged over the past week in reaction to negative headlines, but Piper Sandler analysts think the risks are overstated and investors should buy on weakness.
- According to recent reports, the Biden administration is weighing options to provide relief to U.S. oil refiners from biofuel blending mandates.
- As a result, the past week in biofuels has seen a collapse in RIN pricing, soybean oil and related equities, but Piper believes the market is "reading far too much into current headlines... [as] near-term volatility in biofuels provides long-term opportunity" for investors.
- Piper sees biofuels' "attractive long-term outlook as unchanged, underpinned by constructive supply/demand fundamentals [and] sustainable margin advantages" for Darling and Renewable Fuels.
- The firm reiterates Overweight rating on both Darling and Renewable Fuels, with respective price targets of $105, raised from $95, and $98, up from $97.