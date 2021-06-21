iMedia Brands secures exclusivity pact with IWCA, FanJams Trading
Jun. 21, 2021 5:23 AM ETBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) has secured five-year exclusivity agreements with two of ShopHQ's largest vendors, Invicta Watch, or IWCA, and FamJams Trading.
- In June, the company entered into a confidential vendor exclusivity pact with IWCA, one of the company's ten largest vendors, pursuant to which IWCA granted the company the exclusive right to market, promote and sell watches and watch accessories using the Invicta, Technomarine, S.Coifman and Glycine brand names in North and South America during the five-year exclusivity period.
- Concurrently, he company also entered into a confidential vendor exclusivity pact with Famjams, one of the company's ten largest vendors, pursuant to which Famjams granted the company the exclusive right to market, promote and sell products using the Medic Therapeutics and Safety Vital brand names in North and South America, Europe and Asia during the five-year exclusivity period.