Vaalco Energy names Ronald Bain as CFO

Jun. 21, 2021 5:30 AM ETVAALCO Energy, Inc. (EGY)EGYBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor

Oil platform on the ocean. Offshore drilling for gas and petroleum
NiseriN/iStock via Getty Images

  • Vaalco Energy (NYSE:EGY) says that its board has named Ronald Bain as CFO effective immediately and will be based in the company's recently established London business development office, but he will split his time between London and Houston.
  • Mr. Bain has over 25 years of oil industry experience in a variety of financial roles and has significant capital markets experience, most recently served as CFO at Eland Oil & Gas where he also served on that board and a variety of related company boards until the company was acquired by Seplat Petroleum Development in December 2019.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.