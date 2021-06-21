Vaalco Energy names Ronald Bain as CFO
- Vaalco Energy (NYSE:EGY) says that its board has named Ronald Bain as CFO effective immediately and will be based in the company's recently established London business development office, but he will split his time between London and Houston.
- Mr. Bain has over 25 years of oil industry experience in a variety of financial roles and has significant capital markets experience, most recently served as CFO at Eland Oil & Gas where he also served on that board and a variety of related company boards until the company was acquired by Seplat Petroleum Development in December 2019.