Fundsmith SICAV picks Northern Trust to provide asset servicing solutions
Jun. 21, 2021 5:42 AM ETNorthern Trust Corporation (NTRS)NTRSBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) has been appointed to provide fund accounting, transfer agency and global custody services to Fundsmith's Luxembourg-domiciled umbrella, Fundsmith SICAV.
- Headquartered in London, United Kingdom, or UK, with offices in Mauritius and Connecticut, Fundsmith has more than ~$45B of assets under management on behalf of global institutions and investors.
- Fundsmith SICAV was launched in 2011 to enable investors to access the Fundsmith Equity Fund strategy through a Luxembourg-based SICAV fund.
- In addition to its Luxembourg SICAV, Northern Trust acts as the fund administrator and global custodian to several of Fundsmith’s UK and US-based funds.