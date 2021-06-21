Fundsmith SICAV picks Northern Trust to provide asset servicing solutions

Jun. 21, 2021 5:42 AM ETNorthern Trust Corporation (NTRS)NTRSBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) has been appointed to provide fund accounting, transfer agency and global custody services to Fundsmith's Luxembourg-domiciled umbrella, Fundsmith SICAV.
  • Headquartered in London, United Kingdom, or UK, with offices in Mauritius and Connecticut, Fundsmith has more than ~$45B of assets under management on behalf of global institutions and investors.
  • Fundsmith SICAV was launched in 2011 to enable investors to access the Fundsmith Equity Fund strategy through a Luxembourg-based SICAV fund.
  • In addition to its Luxembourg SICAV, Northern Trust acts as the fund administrator and global custodian to several of Fundsmith’s UK and US-based funds.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.