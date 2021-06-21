Tokyo Olympics to allow up to 10,000 domestic spectators per venue
Jun. 21, 2021 6:02 AM ETBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Organizers of the Tokyo Olympics have set a limit of 50% of capacity up to a maximum of 10,000 fans for all Olympic venues, Associated Press reports.
- The Tokyo Games are set to open on July 23.
- International spectators were banned several months ago. Officials say local fans will be under strict rules. They will not be allowed to cheer, must wear masks, and are being told to go straight home afterward.
- Organizers say between 3.6-3.7M tickets are in the hands of Japanese residents.
- The decision was announced after so-called Five Party talks with local organizers, the International Olympic Committee, the International Paralympic Committee, the Japanese government and the government of metropolitan Tokyo.
- Tokyo and other areas are under “quasi-emergency” status until July 11, replacing tougher full state of emergency that was in effect until last weekend.
- The new rules will allow restaurants to serve alcohol during limited hours.
- Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, who has favored allowing fans, said that he would bar fans if conditions change.
- “If a state of emergency is necessary, I will be flexible and open to no fans in order to achieve that the games give top priority to safety and security for the people,” Suga said.
- Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike also said before the the talks that fans may need to be banned if conditions changes.
- Japan's public remains opposed to holding the Games this summer, a poll from June 19 to 20 by the Asahi News Network found, with 65% of respondents saying they wanted the event postponed again or cancelled.
- Also, the risk of rising infections due to the conduct of the Games was sharply underlined on Saturday when a vaccinated member of Uganda’s team tested positive for the coronavirus upon arrival in Japan on Saturday - The Washington Post.
- Uganda’s team had all been vaccinated with AstraZeneca shots and tested negative for the virus before departure, Japanese media reported.
- The International Olympic Committee says over 80% of the 11,090 athletes arriving for the Games have been or will be vaccinated by the time they arrive in the Olympic Village, while between 70 and 80% of the journalists and media representatives arriving from abroad will be vaccinated.
- But the news from the Ugandan camp will raise concerns that this isn’t enough to eliminate the risks.