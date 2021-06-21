Everything Blockchain buys Energy Technology Business for $1.5 million

  • Everything Blockchain (OTCPK:OBTX) has acquired 100% of the outstanding shares of 832 Energy Technology Consultants, with its base of operations in Houston, Texas, for $1.5 million.
  • 832 Energy Technology Consultants was formed in 2012 and has generated more than $500K per year in revenue and generated a 50% net profit.
  • In addition, the Company has entered into two additional LOI for two further acquisitions that take the Company one step closer to providing a blockchain platform that operates between regulatory agencies and industry.
  • "..These acquisitions will propel Everything Blockchain to the forefront of data security through use of the Blockchain and make Everything Blockchain a household name worldwide,” said Eric Jaffe, Everything Blockchain CEO.
  • Previously (June 14): Everything Blockchain acquires Mercury for $1.5M
