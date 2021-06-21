Futran Solutions joins Duck Creek Technologies as consulting partner
- New-Jersey-based digital technology organization Futran Solutions has been named a consulting partner of Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT), subsequent to Anil Vazirani joining Futran Solutions as CEO.
- As a digital insourcing partner, Futran is able to extend the Duck Creek Platform's capabilities and technology to partner organizations and mutual customers.
- "Futran's vision is to be the 'Best Insourcing Partner' for insurers and help them build in-house competency in the insurance domain and Duck Creek solutions by seeding in the best talent and bringing in proven accelerators, " says Anil Vazirani CEO of Futran Solutions.
- The partnership has been effective since June 1, 2021.