Jun. 21, 2021 7:03 AM ET

  • Bank of America says the most meaningful of the recent pricing changes announced by PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) is that the price of branded online PayPal transactions (PayPal Checkout, Pay With Venmo, PayPal Credit, Pay In 4, PayPal Pay with Rewards, Checkout with crypto) will increase to 3.49% + $0.49 per transaction vs. a prior level of 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction.
  • While it is noted that price increases can induce some churn, BofA believes the risk of customer loss is low as merchants benefit from using PayPal more than ever.
  • BofA reiterates a Buy rating on PayPal and calls the company's pricing power another reason to be bullish. On a PEG basis, valuation is s called quite palatable relative the S&P 500.
  • The firm assigns a price objective of $323 on PayPal vs. the average Wall Street PT of $313.13. The Seeking Alpha Quant Rating is Very Bullish with PayPal scoring high on profitability and revisions.
