Allogene Overland Biopharm picks veteran pharmaceutical executive as CEO
Jun. 21, 2021 7:16 AM ETAllogene Therapeutics, Inc. (ALLO)ALLOBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Allogene Overland Biopharm, a joint venture created by Overland Pharmaceuticals and Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) , has appointed Dr. Shuyuan Yao as Chief Executive Officer.
- Dr. Yao brings 15 years of scientific and management experience in advanced cell and gene therapy development, manufacturing and commercialization to lead Allogene Overland in its mission to bring innovative AlloCAR therapies to patients in China and other Asian Pacific markets.
- Most recently, Dr. Yao served as Chief Scientific Officer, Head of Research & Technology Development of WuXi Advanced Therapies at WuXi AppTec where he led new technology acquisition, development, translation and application.
- Shares are up 1.63% PM.