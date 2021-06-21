Contango ORE closes private placement financing with Alaska Future Fund
Jun. 21, 2021 7:23 AM ETContango Ore, Inc. (CTGO)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Contango ORE (OTCQB:CTGO) closed the sale of 523,809 shares, par value $0.01/share, at a price of $21/share in a private placement to a strategic investor, the Alaska Future Fund and to president & CEO Rick Van Nieuwenhuyse.
- Net proceeds of ~$10.9M will be used to fund its proportionate share of the future exploration and development programs for Peak Gold (JV with Kinross Gold) subsidiary, for exploration of the company's 100%-owned property; and for general corporate purposes.
- Alaska Future Fund is managed by Barings, a $325B financial services company that is owned by Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance company.
- Peak Gold's Manh Choh project remains on plan and on budget for the $18M 2021 program with all in-fill drilling, along with metallurgical and geotechnical drilling now completed.