GameStop adds incoming CEO to the board
Jun. 21, 2021 7:27 AM ET By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- GameStop (NYSE:GME) appoints incoming CEO Matt Furlong to the company's board of directors. Coinciding with Furlong's appointment, George Sherman has retired from the Board. Five of the six members of the board remain independent.
- Shares of GameStop are up 1.96% in premarket action to $218.00 vs. the 52-week trading range of $3.77 to $483.00. GME still trades above its 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.
- GameStop is on Seeking Alpha's Catalyst this week with the retailer's move to the Russell 1000 from the Russell 2000 potentially leading to some adjustments due to the lower proportional weighting.