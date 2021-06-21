Rafael Holdings announces merger with Rafael Pharmaceuticals

Jun. 21, 2021 7:28 AM ETRafael Holdings, Inc. (RFL)RFLBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor1 Comment

The concept of the word M&A on cubes on a beautiful green background
Zhanna Hapanovich/iStock via Getty Images

  • Rafael Holdings (NYSE:RFL) has added ~7.4% in the premarket after announcing a merger agreement with Rafael Pharmaceuticals, a private-owned late-stage oncology company in which the former and its subsidiaries has a majority stake.
  • The president and CEO of Rafael Pharmaceuticals Sanjeev Luther will join the board of directors of the combined company which will be led by Ameet Mallik as the CEO and Howard Jonas as the chairman.
  • The merged company will retain the name of Rafael Pharmaceuticals and Rafael Holdings' listing on NYSE.
  • Per the terms of the agreement, the holders of Rafael Pharmaceuticals capital stock will receive shares of Rafael Holdings Class B common stock leading to 48% of the currently outstanding capitalization of the company.
  • Upon closing of the deal, Rafael Holdings is set to acquire $30M of the remaining membership interest in Altira Capital & Consulting that it does not own currently and will execute a capital raise of at least $50M less the potential proceeds from sale of certain real estate assets.
  • The merger is subject to customary regulatory and other conditions, the company announced adding that key investors of both firms have agreed to support the deal.
  • In June, Rafael Holdings appointed three new board members including Ameet Mallik and Shannon Thyme Klinger, chief legal officer of Moderna.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.