Ucommune International CFO resigns for personal reasons, appoints new CEO
Jun. 21, 2021 7:32 AM ETUcommune International Ltd (UK)UKBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Ucommune International (NASDAQ:UK) announces executive and board member changes, effective immediately.
- Cheong Mun has resigned from his positions of Chairman and Chief Financial Officer for personal reasons, however will remain on the board as a director. Siyuan Wang, previously financial controller of the company, has been promoted to the position of Chief Financial Officer.
- Daqing Mao, founder and prior board director of the company, has been appointed to the position of Chairman.
- Xin Guan has replaced Zhuangkun He as Chief Executive Officer while retaining her original position of Chief Operating Officer. Zhuangkun He, a co-founder of Ucommune, will continue to work as an advisor for the Company with a focus on strategic planning.
- Zirui Wang, previously the risk officer of risk control department for the Company, has been appointed to the position of Chief Risk Officer.
- Guohang Wang has resigned from the position of Chief Strategy Officer. Xin Guan, Chief Operating Officer and newly appointed Chief Executive Officer, will assume the responsibility for the work previously assigned to Wang in this role.