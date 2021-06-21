Sierra Oncology completes enrollment in late-stage myelofibrosis study

  • Nano-cap Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) announces the completion of enrollment for its pivotal Phase 3 MOMENTUM clinical trial evaluating the novel JAK1, JAK2 and ACVR1 / ALK2 inhibitor momelotinib in myelofibrosis patients who are symptomatic and anemic.
  • The study enrolled 195 patients based on a planned 180 patients across 21 countries.
  • The company expects to post topline data from the study in Q1 2022, and intends to file a New Drug Application (NDA) with the U.S. FDA in H2 2022.
  • The company had provided updated overall survival (OS) data for momelotinib from Phase 3 studies in myelofibrosis patients, in December last year.
