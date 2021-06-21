GSK, Vir Bio confirm sotrovimab reduces risk of hospitalization/death due to COVID-19

Jun. 21, 2021 7:38 AM ETGlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK), VIRVIR, GSKBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) and Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) announce final, confirmatory results from Phase 3 COMET-ICE trial demonstrating that sotrovimab, an investigational SARS-CoV-2 monoclonal antibody, significantly reduced the risk of hospitalization or death among high-risk adult outpatients with mild-to-moderate COVID-19.
  • The primary efficacy analysis of all 1,057 patients in the COMET-ICE trial demonstrated a 79% reduction (p<0.001) in hospitalization >24 hours or death due to any cause, by Day 29 compared to placebo, meeting the primary endpoint of the trial.
  • The number of patients in the trial who were hospitalized for >24 hours for acute management of any illness or death from any cause at Day 29 was six patients in the sotrovimab arm (1%), versus 30 patients in the placebo arm (6%).
  • No other treatment-emergent adverse events were reported at a higher rate with sotrovimab compared to placebo.
  • The companies plan to submit the full COMET-ICE data set to a peer-reviewed journal for publication.
  • Additionally, the NIH updated its COVID-19 treatment guidelines to recommend sotrovimab for non-hospitalized patients with mild-to-moderate COVID-19 who are at high risk of clinical progression and noted that sotrovimab appears to retain activity against current variants of concern and interest.
  • The companies also announced continued progress with the robust COMET clinical development program, which aims to provide clinical evidence from several studies over the course of the next year.
  • COMET-PEAK, a pharmacokinetic study in outpatients with mild-to-moderate COVID-19 investigating intramuscular (IM) administration of sotrovimab, is near completion and initial data are expected in H2 2021.
  • COMET-TAIL has been initiated. This is a Phase 3 study evaluating the role of IM-administered sotrovimab for the early treatment of mild-to-moderate COVID-19 in high-risk non-hospitalized adult and pediatric patients (12 years of age and older). Data are anticipated in H1 2022.
