Facebook soft launches its Clubhouse rival Live Audio Rooms
Jun. 21, 2021 8:17 AM ETMeta Platforms, Inc. (FB)FBBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor1 Comment
- In April, Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) announced plans to launch Clubhouse-esque Live Audio Rooms and exclusive podcasts with a vague summer launch date.
- The features are now soft launching with select exclusive podcasts available to U.S. Facebook users. The Live Audio Rooms feature has an even softer launch, available only to public figures and select Facebook Groups in the United States on iOS.
- "In the coming weeks, we’ll expand the ability for more public figures and Groups to host a Live Audio Room and introduce new features for both experiences in the coming months," writes Fidji Simo, Head of Facebook App, in the announcement blog.
- Related: Facebook set to launch podcast-focused features
- Recent news: Facebook's Zuckerberg: VR will eventually reach scale of phones, PCs