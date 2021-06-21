Bally's plans to launch mobile sportsbook in Kansas

Jun. 21, 2021 8:19 AM ETBally's Corporation (BALY)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

  • Bally's Corporation (NYSE:BALY) enters into a multi-year market arrangement with Boot Hill Casino & Resort.
  • The casino located in Dodge City, Kansas is set to launch a Bally's sportsbook pending Kansas state sports betting legislation.
  • With gaming in Kansas owned and operated by the Kansas Lottery, an arrangement in place will see a license, transfer or lease of the necessary Bally's mobile sportsbook elements to the lottery to set up the premium sports betting platform.
  • Bally's expects that its media partnership with Sinclair Broadcast Group, which provides it with access to integrate content into Sinclair's portfolio of 19 regional sports networks, will also attract sports fans in neighboring states to the Kansas mobile sportsbook.
  • Bally's national presence would expand into its 14th state with the addition of sports betting in Kansas.
