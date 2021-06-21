Gilead highlights positive data from remdesivir COVID-19 retrospective studies
Jun. 21, 2021 8:24 AM ETGilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD)GILDBy: SA News Team10 Comments
- Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) announces positive data from three retrospective studies of the real-world treatment of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 treated with Veklury (remdesivir).
- A reduction in mortality was observed across a spectrum of baseline oxygen requirements, the company said.
- Two of the studies also observed that patients who received Veklury had a "significantly increased likelihood" of discharge from the hospital by Day 28, the company said.
- In the double-blind, placebo-controlled ACTT-1 trial, there was a trend toward reduced mortality at Day 29 (11% vs. 15%, HR:0.73, 95% CI:0.52 to 1.03) in Veklury-treated patients (n=541) compared with placebo (n=521) in the overall study population; this result was not statistically significant.
- The company, however, highlighted that in a post-hoc analysis with no adjustment for multiple testing, patients requiring low-flow oxygen at baseline who received Veklury achieved a statistically significant 70% reduction in mortality at Day 29 (4% vs. 13%; HR:0.30, 95% CI:0.14 to 0.64).
- In the United States, Veklury is indicated for adults and pediatric patients (12 years of age and older and weighing at least 40 kg) for the treatment of COVID-19 requiring hospitalization.
- Shares up marginally during premarket trading.