LA Metro picks Parsons for I-10 express lane project
Jun. 21, 2021 8:27 AM ETParsons Corporation (PSN)PSNBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Parsons Corporation (NYSE:PSN) announces that the company has been selected by the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority to provide full engineering services in preparing environmental reporting and concept of operations for 17 miles of express lanes on Interstate 10.
- The $23.5M contract builds on Parsons' relationship with LA Metro while helping improve transportation in the Los Angeles region.
- The 17-mile express lane segment project will connect two existing segments, completing a continuous 64-mile express lane corridor along I-10 from Alameda Street to Ford Street.
- Under the contract, Parsons will also assist LA Metro in determining the appropriate delivery method for the next phase of the project.