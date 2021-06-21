Lufthansa moves Nokia's 5G private network into commercial deployment
Jun. 21, 2021
- After a successful trial, Lufthansa Technik has brought Nokia's (NYSE:NOK) 5G private wireless networking into full-time commercial deployment at its facility in Hamburg, Germany.
- The network powers Lufthansa's Virtual Table Inspection, which allows customers to remotely attend engine parts inspections without traveling to the facility.
- “The pandemic has highlighted the business value of digitalization, with companies that are more advanced in their digital transformation demonstrating greater levels of flexibility and resilience. Through Lufthansa Technik’s pioneering application of private wireless networking, it has illustrated the potential of 5G to improve productivity, and transform the customer experience in even the most challenging circumstances,” says Nokia Cloud and Network Services President Raghav Sahgal.
