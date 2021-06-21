Condor Hospitality Trust evaluates strategic alternatives
Jun. 21, 2021 8:46 AM ETCondor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (CDOR)By: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor11 Comments
- Condor Hospitality Trust (NYSE:CDOR) is evaluating strategic alternatives to enhance shareholder value. It has engaged the firm of Hodges Ward Elliott to market for sale the 15 hotels portfolio owned by the company.
- “We believe we have a high quality and superior performing portfolio of select-service assets compared to our select service peers in the public hotel REIT space, and now is the right time to review the Company’s strategic alternatives to assess how best to create value for our shareholders,” commented Bill Blackham, Condor’s CEO.
- Company may engage additional brokers and financial advisors as it deems appropriate. There can be no assurances that the exploration of strategic alternatives will result in any transaction.