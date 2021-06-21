Paya prices $250M term loan and $4M revolving credit facility
Jun. 21, 2021 Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA)
- Paya Holdings (NASDAQ:PAYA) has priced a seven-year, $250M senior secured term loan at 99.5% of the principal amount bearing interest at a rate of LIBOR plus 3.25% with a 0.75% LIBOR floor and a five-year $45M senior secured revolving credit facility at a rate of LIBOR plus 3.25% with no floor.
- The company intends to use the proceeds from the term loan to repay its outstanding term loan facility.
- The objectives of the refinancing are to improve the company’s financial flexibility, reduce interest expense and extend its debt maturity.
- Offering is expected to close in late June or early July.