Paya prices $250M term loan and $4M revolving credit facility

Jun. 21, 2021 8:48 AM ETPaya Holdings Inc. (PAYA)PAYABy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Paya Holdings (NASDAQ:PAYA) has priced a seven-year, $250M senior secured term loan at 99.5% of the principal amount bearing interest at a rate of LIBOR plus 3.25% with a 0.75% LIBOR floor and a five-year $45M senior secured revolving credit facility at a rate of LIBOR plus 3.25% with no floor.
  • The company intends to use the proceeds from the term loan to repay its outstanding term loan facility.
  • The objectives of the refinancing are to improve the company’s financial flexibility, reduce interest expense and extend its debt maturity.
  • Offering is expected to close in late June or early July.
