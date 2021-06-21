Magellan, Enterprise start new ICE Houston oil futures contract

Oil drums stacked on top of each other
GlobalStock/E+ via Getty Images

  • Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) and Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) say they have established a new futures contract with Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) for the physical delivery of crude oil in the Houston area.
  • The companies say they are launching the Midland WTI American Gulf Coast contract "in response to market interest for a Houston-based index with greater scale, flow assurance and price transparency."
  • Magellan and Enterprise will discontinue their existing provisions for delivery services under the current futures contracts deliverable at each terminal once the new contract receives regulatory approval and is finalized.
  • Michael Mears and Jim Teague, leaders of Magellan and Enterprise respectively, praise Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Chairman Harold Hamm for "being a champion of this very important step for the industry."
