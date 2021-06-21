Boston Beer named a best idea at Guggenheim as Truly nabs more market share
Jun. 21, 2021 8:54 AM ETThe Boston Beer Company, Inc. (SAM)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Guggenheim reiterates a Buy rating and Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) and elevates the beer stock to a "Best Idea" at the firm.
- Despite some deceleration in the hard seltzer category, Guggenheim says Truly has been offsetting the slower sales pace by nabbing more market share.
- The firm is also constructive on the valuation setup.
- Analyst Laurent Grandent: "As the stock has significantly underperformed recently, we wanted to take a closer look at the somewhat counterintuitive data points that make the assessment of Boston Beer more challenging. Although optically softer, retail category growth remains healthy given the especially strong comparisons in March, April, and May last year that should begin to subside in June, in our view."
- Earlier this month, Evercore ISI said Boston Beer is still benefiting from hard seltzer innovation.