Boston Beer named a best idea at Guggenheim as Truly nabs more market share

Hard seltzer cocktail with orange, rosemary and bartenders accessories
Aamulya/iStock via Getty Images

  • Guggenheim reiterates a Buy rating and Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) and elevates the beer stock to a "Best Idea" at the firm.
  • Despite some deceleration in the hard seltzer category, Guggenheim says Truly has been offsetting the slower sales pace by nabbing more market share.
  • The firm is also constructive on the valuation setup.
  • Analyst Laurent Grandent: "As the stock has significantly underperformed recently, we wanted to take a closer look at the somewhat counterintuitive data points that make the assessment of Boston Beer more challenging. Although optically softer, retail category growth remains healthy given the especially strong comparisons in March, April, and May last year that should begin to subside in June, in our view."
  • Earlier this month, Evercore ISI said Boston Beer is still benefiting from hard seltzer innovation.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.