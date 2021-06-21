CN to invest $C445M in Alberta minimizing greehouse gas emissions

  • CN (NYSE:CNI) plans to invest ~C$445M in Alberta in 2021 as part of company's C$3B capital investment plan across its network.
  • Company will focus on technology, capacity, and infrastructure maintenance to enhance safety and the fluidity of its network in Alberta.
  • By creating a more fluid and efficient network, company will encourage the use of rail for long haul transportation, leading to reduced emissions, the plan will play an important role in the economic recovery and to be part of the climate solution.
  • “Our government salutes CN for its commitment to rail safety and the fluidity of its network while minimizing pollution. We will continue to support green projects that keep Canadians safe, stimulate the economy, and ensure that our rail network remains one of the most efficient and secure rail transportation systems in the world. This announcement will help create good middle-class jobs and help move goods efficiently to market, and people to their destinations.” commented Honourable Omar Alghabra, Minister of Transport, Government of Canada.
