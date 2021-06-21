Institutional investors expect bumpy road for Lordstown Motors stock
Jun. 21, 2021 9:05 AM ETLordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor48 Comments
- Morgan Stanley says it took a poll of institutional investors and industry experts on what to expect for Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) in the road ahead.
- A majority of respondents (54%) think Lordstown will likely secure funding, but struggle to continue operations going forward. 42% of respondents believe the electric vehicle maker is not likely to remain a going concern and/or will likely need to re-organize under bankruptcy protection. That left just a few respondents confident that RIDE will be able to overcome recent challenges and proceed in a successful manner.
- Morgan Stanley reiterates its concerns that investors may be underestimating certain economic, strategic, political and social risk on Lordstown which are difficult to quantify.
- Shares of Lordstown Motors are down 0.28% in premarket trading to $10.62.
- Earlier this month, Morgan Stanley pulled its rating on Lordstown on its view that shares are too volatile to take a stance.