Institutional investors expect bumpy road for Lordstown Motors stock

Jun. 21, 2021

  • Morgan Stanley says it took a poll of institutional investors and industry experts on what to expect for Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) in the road ahead.
  • A majority of respondents (54%) think Lordstown will likely secure funding, but struggle to continue operations going forward. 42% of respondents believe the electric vehicle maker is not likely to remain a going concern and/or will likely need to re-organize under bankruptcy protection. That left just a few respondents confident that RIDE will be able to overcome recent challenges and proceed in a successful manner.
  • Morgan Stanley reiterates its concerns that investors may be underestimating certain economic, strategic, political and social risk on Lordstown which are difficult to quantify.
  • Shares of Lordstown Motors are down 0.28% in premarket trading to $10.62.
  • Earlier this month, Morgan Stanley pulled its rating on Lordstown on its view that shares are too volatile to take a stance.
