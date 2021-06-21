Spruce Biosciences posts data from mid-stage tildacerfont studies
- Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) announces the publication of the results from two Phase 2 clinical studies investigating tildacerfont in adult patients with classic Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH) in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology and Metabolism.
- The results of the studies showed that tildacerfont reduced key hormone biomarkers towards normal levels in the baseline poor disease control group, including normalization of adrenocorticotropic hormone (ACTH) and androstenedione (A4) in 60% and 40% of patients, respectively.
- In the studies, efficacy was evaluated by changes from baseline in ACTH, 17-OHP, and A4 according to baseline A4 ≤2x upper limit of normal (ULN), denoted as baseline good disease control, or A4 >2x ULN, denoted as baseline poor disease control.
- The company also said that tildacerfont was generally safe and well-tolerated.
- Shares up marginally during premarket trading.
- The company had posted data showing that tildacerfont demonstrated normalization of elevated hormone levels in patients with congenital adrenal hypoplasia, in May.