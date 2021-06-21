CalAmp's LoJack Italia enters partnership with Koelliker Group

Jun. 21, 2021 9:09 AM ETCalAmp Corp. (CAMP)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) has announced its subsidiary, LoJack® Italia, has partnered with the Koelliker Group.
  • Through the partnership, all SERES 3 C-SUV electric vehicles, recently launched by Koelliker, will be pre-installed with LoJack® Connect cutting-edge connected car intelligence and services that encourage better driving habits and enhance vehicle safety for more secure and sustainable mobility.
  • The LoJack Connect app serves as a virtual assistant that allows SERES 3 drivers to simplify daily mobility and maintain their car by staying informed about the location, status and operation.
  • "Our LoJack Connect and SmartDealer technology gives SERES 3 drivers the real-time support they need at the most critical times and ensures a more comfortable, safe and sustainable driving experience." said Maurizio Iperti, senior VP of LoJack EMEA and MD of LoJack Italia.
