North American Construction bags $2.75B major infrastructure project
Jun. 21, 2021 9:37 AM ETNorth American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA)NOABy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- North American Construction (NOA +3.5%) along with its partners Acciona and Shikun & Binui has been awarded a landmark flood mitigation project in the United States.
- The $2.75B project includes operations and maintenance for a 30-mile river diversion channel around the Fargo-Moorhead-West Fargo metro area and will carry storm water from the Red River away from population centers and includes the construction of the diversion channel and associated infrastructure including bridges, rail crossings and aqueducts.
- The Metro Flood Diversion Authority of Fargo-Moorhead selected the consortium of NACG, Acciona, and Shikun & Binui in an international tender for this Public-Private Partnership contract to design, build, finance, operate and maintain the flood diversion canal for a period of 29 years following completion of the project.
- The consortium members are operating as the Red River Valley Alliance.
- NACG anticipates that its share of the project revenue will be ~C$600M over the term of the contract.
- Once completed, it will protect more than 235K people in major population centers between Fargo and Moorhead from catastrophic flooding and loss of property, the financial close is expected later in the year.