Privia Health to join Russell 2000 Index
Jun. 21, 2021 9:37 AM ETPrivia Health Group, Inc. (PRVA)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- At the conclusion of the 2021 Russell indexes annual reconstitution, Privia Health Group (PRVA -0.3%) will join the Russell 2000 Index, effective June 28 after the U.S. market opens.
- Privia Health CEO Shawn Morris commented, "Our inclusion in this index will expand awareness of Privia Health within the investment community, increase the liquidity of our stock, and support our efforts to broaden our shareholder base and drive long-term shareholder value."
- Previously (May 03), Privia Health closed its initial public offering of 22.43M shares at a price of $23/share, with gross proceeds of $131.7M.
- Press Release