Organon reaffirms full year 2021 revenue guidance

Jun. 21, 2021 9:53 AM ETOrganon & Co. (OGN), MRKOGN, MRKBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor17 Comments
  • In its first earnings report as a separately traded company from Merck (NYSE:MRK), Organon (NYSE:OGN) reiterated a forecast made in early May that it sees full year 2021 revenue of between $6.1B and $6.4B.
  • The company also sees adjusted EBITDA margin in a range of 36% to 38%.
  • The revenue forecast, however, still comes in below the $6.6B the women's health company earned last year.
  • Organon reported Q1 GAAP EPS of $1.58. Since Organon shares only began trading on June 3, Q1 results are based on when it was a division of Merck.
  • Organon shares are up 1.5% to $30.43 in morning trading.
