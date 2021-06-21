U.S. Dollar Index has its best performing week in over a year
Jun. 21, 2021
- The U.S. dollar index witnessed its best trading week in over a year, fourteen months to be exact. The dollar index finished last week +1.89%, the last time it closed higher on the weekly charts was back on the week of April 3rd, 2020 where it closed +2.33%.
- Last week the U.S. dollar index advanced against the basket of major currencies, rising from the 90.51 level to the 92.22 handle. So far in Monday's trading session, the dollar index has slid from 92.32 to 92 the figure.
- The recent topside move for the dollar came as the Federal Reserve indicated more of a hawkish sentiment towards future rate hikes. Before last week's FOMC statement, more than half of the Federal Reserve officials estimated that rates would remain near zero into 2024. However, now officials envision rates rising to 0.6% by the end of 2023. The Fed has also now suggested that they expect two interest rate increases by the end of 2023.
- Furthermore, there appears to be a difference in opinions among Fed officials as regional Fed presidents Bullard and Kaplan favor earlier rate hikes. In contrast, others maintain the view that a rate hike may not be necessary until 2024. The investment community must decipher which viewpoint they believe will stick as it has a significant impact on the dollar's direction.
- Future rate decisions will impact the U.S. dollar index and USD currency pairs, but they also will ripple their effects to the bond market and commodities space impacting oil and gold as both have strong ties to the dollar.
- From a technical analysis viewpoint, the investment community can see the recent break in resistance due to last week's announcement. The dollar index should be watched closely to see if it retouches the recent level or continues to break higher.
- Market participants interested in learning more about the U.S. dollar index and what the future may hold may be interested in analyzing a few exchange-traded funds.
- Bullish dollar funds: Invesco DB U.S. Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUP) and WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:USDU).
- Bearish dollar fund: Invesco DB U.S. Dollar Index Bearish Fund (NYSEARCA:UDN).
Robert Kaplan, president of Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas, suggested Monday that the central bank should consider pulling back its accommodative policy "sooner rather than later."