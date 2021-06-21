Kymera Therapeutics posts preclinical data from KT-413 cancer study
- Kymera Therapeutics (KYMR -0.8%) posts new preclinical data on its IRAKIMiD degrader KT-413’s potential as both a monotherapy and in combination with other anticancer agents.
- KT-413 showed synergistic activity in driving deep tumor regressions in combination with other therapies in preclinical models, suggesting the potential for therapeutically relevant drug combinations in MYD88-mutant DLBCL, the company said.
- "The combined MYD88 and IMiD pathway blockade with the KT-413 degrader drives single-agent tumor regressions in multiple models of MYD88-mutant DLBCL, including superior activity compared to IMiDs or IRAK4 kinase inhibitors," Chief Medical Officer Jared Gollob said.
- Kymera plans to submit an Investigational New Drug Application (IND) to the U.S. FDA in the second half of 2021 and, if cleared, initiate a Phase 1 clinical trial in patients thereafter.