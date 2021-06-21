Banks tip off the week in the green, FAS ETF pops
Jun. 21, 2021 10:11 AM ETFinancial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), FASXLF, FASBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Financials reacted negatively to an unexpectedly hawkish Fed last Wednesday as the FOMC raised rates on the O/N RRP rate and interest on excess reserves by 5bps, implying sooner than expected rate hikes and tapering of asset purchases.
- As a result of Fed day, the 10-year UST yield falls below 1.5% and the 30-year UST yield falls below 2%, however, the short-end of the yield curve bounces because this is primarily where money market funds park most client cash from QE deposits, causing a flattening yield curve.
- Banks/financials start to recover after an overextended decline last week, in fact, the Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X ETF (NYSEARCA:FAS) is up ~4% pre market after declining 17% in the last week, and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF) increases ~2% after falling 6% in the past week.
- According to the chart below, on a year-over-year basis, the total return for XLF (+49%) outperforms the S&P 500 (+35%) but lags leveraged FAS (+181%).