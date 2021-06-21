Inter Pipeline nixes latest Brookfield takeover bid

Jun. 21, 2021

Oil pipeline in green landscape
spooh/E+ via Getty Images

  • Inter Pipeline (OTCPK:IPPLF) rejects the revised takeover offer by Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP +0.7%) that allows shareholders to receive their payment entirely in cash instead of a mixture of cash and shares.
  • Brookfield's latest hostile offer gives shareholders the option to receive as much as 100% of its current offer of C$19.50/share in cash.
  • The company reiterates its position that its deal with Pembina Pipeline (PBA +0.7%), in which shareholders would receive half a Pembina share for each Inter Pipeline share they own, provides better value.
  • Pembina says it joined Inter Pipeline in filing cross-applications with the Alberta Securities Commission to remedy disclosure issues and "coercive tactics" by Brookfield and its affiliates.
  • Inter Pipeline says the application alleges Brookfield used total return swaps to avoid required early warning reporting obligations and try to frustrate shareholder approval of the arrangement with Pembina.
  • Pembina recently said volumes across its pipelines and facilities divisions have continued to grow steadily in 2021, exceeding pre-COVID levels.
