Inter Pipeline nixes latest Brookfield takeover bid
Jun. 21, 2021 9:54 AM ETInter Pipeline Ltd. (IPPLF), BIP, PBAPBA, BIP, IPPLFBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor29 Comments
- Inter Pipeline (OTCPK:IPPLF) rejects the revised takeover offer by Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP +0.7%) that allows shareholders to receive their payment entirely in cash instead of a mixture of cash and shares.
- Brookfield's latest hostile offer gives shareholders the option to receive as much as 100% of its current offer of C$19.50/share in cash.
- The company reiterates its position that its deal with Pembina Pipeline (PBA +0.7%), in which shareholders would receive half a Pembina share for each Inter Pipeline share they own, provides better value.
- Pembina says it joined Inter Pipeline in filing cross-applications with the Alberta Securities Commission to remedy disclosure issues and "coercive tactics" by Brookfield and its affiliates.
- Inter Pipeline says the application alleges Brookfield used total return swaps to avoid required early warning reporting obligations and try to frustrate shareholder approval of the arrangement with Pembina.
- Pembina recently said volumes across its pipelines and facilities divisions have continued to grow steadily in 2021, exceeding pre-COVID levels.