FalconStor Software announces equity raise
Jun. 21, 2021 9:56 AM ETFalconStor Software, Inc. (FALC)FALCBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- FalconStor Software (OTCQB:FALC) has priced registered public offering of 725K newly issued common stock at $4.10 per share, for total gross proceeds of ~$2.97M.
- Underwriters' over-allotment is an additional 108,750 shares.
- Offering is expected to close on June 23.
- Net proceeds will be used to expand marketing and distribution of software products and supporting technology in the United States and abroad, to enhance ongoing product development programs, to finance potential acquisitions of complementary businesses and for working capital and general corporate purposes.