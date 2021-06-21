Nutritional High to acquire California-based OutCo Labs
- Nutritional High (OTCPK:SPLIF -6.7%) entered into a definitive agreement to acquire San Diego, California-based OutCo Labs business, earlier announced on Jan.29.
- Consideration includes, 77.27M special warrants with warrant holder entitled to acquire, for no additional consideration, one multiple voting share, 40.7M Class A Common Share purchase warrants entitled the holder to acquire one share, 24.4M Class B Common Share purchase warrants entitled to acquire one share; it also assumes ~$3M in debt and up to $3M earnout based on both of OutCo's retail facilities obtaining recreational marijuana licenses within 18 months of closing.
- "We see big opportunities in the Southern California market and with expected regulatory changes that could allow recreational sales and edibles manufacturing. Additionally, upcoming changes in Mendocino County are expected to allow for expansion of the cultivation licence being acquired as part of the transaction," CEO John Durfy commented.
- Transaction expected to close in July.
- The company plans to launch a new high-end brand in Oregon and Colorado for both vape cartridges and edibles that is expected to enter the market this summer.