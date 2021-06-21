Wingstop looks to the thigh after chicken wing shortage
Jun. 21, 2021
- Wingstop (WING +0.7%) says it will hack its own brand by launching a new concept called Thighstop in the middle of a national chicken wing shortage.
- The company describes Thighstop as a virtual restaurant that will serve up crispy chicken thighs. The new brand will be available for delivery or carryout in 1.4K locations nationwide via DoorDash or on Thighstop.com
- Thighstop notes that thighs are one of the juiciest and most flavorful parts of the chicken. The thighs can be ordered naked or sauced and tossed in 11 different flavors. Thighstop is also introducing breaded boneless thighs, which is called a more juicy, flavorful take on Wingstop's popular boneless wings.
- Chicken wings are seeing shortages due to high demand. labor shortages and a winter storm in Texas that disrupted areas with high production.
