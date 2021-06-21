Gibson Technical Services, part of Orbital Energy Group bags antennae system project
- Gibson Technical Services, telecommunications subsidiary of Orbital Energy Group (OEG -0.9%) awarded a project by a major U.S. cellular carrier to install a distributed antennae system in a large Atlantic Athletic Conference university stadium.
- The project is scheduled to commence in the coming weeks and to be completed during the 2021 ACC football season.
- Mike McCracken, GTS's CEO, commented, "Being awarded this project from a leading telecommunications services provider for a major university stadium recognizes GTS's ability to deliver high quality engineering and construction services. It also reflects how DAS projects are now coming back online, after being largely delayed due to the pandemic."