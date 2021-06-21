Gladstone Commercial to offer Series G cumulative redeemable preferred stock

  • Gladstone Commercial (GOOD +1.1%) plans to sell shares of its newly designated Series G cumulative redeemable preferred stock in an underwritten public offering.
  • Underwriters granted 30-day option to purchase additional shares of Series G Preferred Stock on same terms.
  • Net proceeds to be used for optionally redeeming all outstanding shares of its 7.00% Series D cumulative redeemable preferred stock while remaining proceeds to be used for repaying a portion of the indebtedness outstanding under the company's credit facility and for other general corporate purposes.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.