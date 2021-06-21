Gladstone Commercial to offer Series G cumulative redeemable preferred stock
Jun. 21, 2021 10:11 AM ETGladstone Commercial Corporation (GOOD)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor7 Comments
- Gladstone Commercial (GOOD +1.1%) plans to sell shares of its newly designated Series G cumulative redeemable preferred stock in an underwritten public offering.
- Underwriters granted 30-day option to purchase additional shares of Series G Preferred Stock on same terms.
- Net proceeds to be used for optionally redeeming all outstanding shares of its 7.00% Series D cumulative redeemable preferred stock while remaining proceeds to be used for repaying a portion of the indebtedness outstanding under the company's credit facility and for other general corporate purposes.