Transportation and Logistics Systems acquires Salson Logistics for $90M

  • Transportation and Logistics Systems (OTCPK:TLSS +0.7%) has entered into a stock purchase agreement to acquire all of the outstanding stock of SalSon Logistics, a leading third-party logistics company.
  • The purchase price is based on a multiple of the EBITDA of SalSon, with the consideration payable in the form of $50M of cash, 19.9% of the Co's then outstanding common stock, and $20M in seller financing.
  • "SalSon's business provides an amazing platform and extensive infrastructure that would greatly enhance the Company's ability to execute its acquisition and organic growth strategy." said John Mercadante, CEO for TLSS.
