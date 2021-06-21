Transportation and Logistics Systems acquires Salson Logistics for $90M
Jun. 21, 2021 10:28 AM ETTransportation and Logistics Systems, Inc. (TLSS)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Transportation and Logistics Systems (OTCPK:TLSS +0.7%) has entered into a stock purchase agreement to acquire all of the outstanding stock of SalSon Logistics, a leading third-party logistics company.
- The purchase price is based on a multiple of the EBITDA of SalSon, with the consideration payable in the form of $50M of cash, 19.9% of the Co's then outstanding common stock, and $20M in seller financing.
- "SalSon's business provides an amazing platform and extensive infrastructure that would greatly enhance the Company's ability to execute its acquisition and organic growth strategy." said John Mercadante, CEO for TLSS.