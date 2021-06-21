OPKO Health teams up with Nicoya to develop and commercialize Rayaldee in Greater China
- OPKO Health (OPK +0.5%) announces that its subsidiary EirGen Pharma has entered into an agreement with Nicoya Macau for the development and commercialization in Greater China of Rayaldee for the treatment of secondary hyperparathyroidism (SHPT) in patients with stage 3 or 4 chronic kidney disease (CKD).
- Nicoya will make an upfront payment to OPKO of $5M and an additional $5M payment will be made during the first 12 months of the agreement or upon Nicoya achieving a certain predetermined development milestone.
- In addition, OPKO will be eligible to receive up to $115M in milestone payments. Nicoya will also pay OPKO tiered, double-digit royalties on product sales.
- Nicoya will be responsible for regulatory approvals and commercial activities pertaining to Rayaldee in their territory.
- Japan Tobacco had announced its decision to terminate the agreement with OPKO for the development and commercialization of hyperparathyroidism treatment, Rayaldee in Japan, in May.