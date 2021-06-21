Acquired Sales subsidiary Lifted Made inks distribution deal with Florida's Nepa Wholesale
- Acquired Sales's (OTCQX:AQSP) subsidiary Lifted Made signed a deal with Nepa Wholesale Inc. under which Nepa will be the exclusive distributor of the Urb Finest Flowers brand custom disposable devices in Florida.
- The company said Lifted Made could generate up to $19.7M in gross revenue for over the initial three year term of the deal.
- Nepa agreed to buy a minimum of 50,000 units of the disposable devices, which contains hemp-derived cannabinoids, monthly during the first year.
- Acquired Sales and Lifted Made's President and CFO William Jacobs said "This enormous distribution agreement with Nepa Wholesale should significantly assist Acquired Sales Corp. in completing its upcoming capital raise to finance the cash portion of our exciting planned merger with Savage Enterprises that was announced last week."
- Acquired Sales previously announced that it is acquiring Irvine, Calif.-based Savage Enterprises in a $44M deal. The merger consideration consists of $15.8M in cash plus about 8.7M shares of Acquired Sales's unregistered common stock.
