51job inks definitive agreement for going-private transaction
Jun. 21, 2021 11:23 AM ET51job, Inc. (JOBS)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- 51job (JOBS +2.5%) entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger with Garnet Faith, an exempted company with limited liability incorporated under Cayman Islands law, wherein the latter will merge with and into the company in a transaction implying an equity value of ~$5.7B.
- 51job will be the surviving entity and will be acquired by a consortium of investors.
- Post merger agreement terms, each common share, par value $0.0001/share issued, outstanding and not represented by ADS and will be cancelled and cease to exist, in exchange for the right to receive $79.05 in cash per share without interest.
- Merger Consideration represents a premium of 28.89% to the company's closing price on May 3.
- Merger will be funded through a combination of cash contributions from certain members of the consortium, equity contributions from certain shareholders of the company, proceeds from certain committed term loan facilities in total amount up to $1.83B from China Merchants Bank (Shanghai branch).
- Merger is currently expected to close during 2H21.